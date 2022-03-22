Pentagon's Kirby pressed on Russian involvement in Iran deal talks, says 'clear evidence' of Putin war crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon said Tuesday there is "clear evidence" Russia has committed war crimes despite the fact Moscow remains heavily involved with the U.S. and other nations amid ongoing negotiations for a new Iran nuclear deal.

Spokesperson John Kirby was pressed on Russia's involvement in the talks during "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday as Putin's assault on Ukraine continues. Kirby said the administration is "involved in these talks" and wants to see a deal reached to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"Russia is the aggressor here," Kirby said. "And I think we have seen here at the Pentagon, we certainly see clear evidence that the Russian military is conducting war crimes. We think it's important for the investigative process to continue. We're going to contribute to that."

"But obviously, relations with Russia are not at a premium, nor should they be given the unprovoked and illegal aggression that Russia has put on the people of Ukraine," he continued.

According to the United Nations, more than 900 civilians have been killed since the war began.

During a speech to the Italian parliament on Tuesday, President Zelenskyy suggested 117 of those victims are Ukrainian children.

Kirby said although there is "clear evidence" Putin has committed war crimes, investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

"There will be consequences from that on the international scale," Kirby warned regarding the conclusions of the probe. "What needs to happen now is this war needs to end. Mr. Putin always had diplomatic options. He didn't have to do this."

"He can take those diplomatic options now, sit down with the Ukrainians in good faith, negotiate a settlement, get his troops out of there and start respecting Ukrainian sovereignty," he continued. "That can happen today if Mr. Putin wished it to."

Putin's war on Ukraine has been ongoing for nearly one month, prompting more than 3.5 million Ukrainians to flee their homeland according to the United Nations.