Nikki Haley calls on UN to 'grow a spine' against Russia, rips Biden for seeking China's help

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday the United Nations needs to "grow a spine" against Russia and criticized President Biden for reportedly seeking China's help to try to convince Russia not to invade Ukraine.

"We should be going to the U.N. railing, saying war criminals don't deserve to sit on the Security Council, certainly shouldn't have a veto. We should go and have them removed from the General Assembly in the U.N.," Haley told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

Haley added that Russia should be removed from the Human Rights Council.

"Biden chose to get back in after we pulled ourselves out. If he's going to sit shoulder to shoulder with Russia, either Russia goes or the U.S. goes, Biden has to make a choice, and we absolutely cannot sit in negotiations with Iran, next to Russia, next to China, with two of our enemies and make a deal. We cannot do that. Biden cannot allow that Iran deal to go forward," she said, calling it a "fireable offense" for President Biden to seek China's help in dealing with Russia.

"You never go ask an enemy for help with another enemy. Is there any shock that China turned around and told Russia everything we said? It's humiliating. Wake up, America. This can't continue."

Russia’s role at the United Nations, where it sits on the Security Council, is under fresh scrutiny as it presides over the council’s discussions of its invasion into Ukraine -- and the Ukrainian president demands Moscow be stripped of its vote.

"To deprive the aggressor country of the right to vote in the U.N. Security Council, to qualify Russian actions and statements as genocide of the Ukrainian people, to help with the delivery of corpses of Russian soldiers. Talked about it in a conversation with UN Secretary General [Antonio Guterres]," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield appeared to dismiss the possibility of Russia being scrubbed out of the Security Council on Sunday when asked about Zelenskyy’s call.

Haley told "The Faulkner Focus" that the United Nations should be treating Russia "like the criminals they are."