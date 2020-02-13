Rush Limbaugh ponders a Trump debate against Pete Buttigieg: 'What's gonna happen there?'

Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday suggested former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg wouldn't look masculine standing next to "Mr. Man" President Trump on a presidential debate stage because he is an openly gay married man.

Democrats are “sitting there, and they’re looking at Mayor Pete, a 37-year-old gay guy ... loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage,” Limbaugh told his radio show listeners while discussing what he perceives as a weak Democratic field. “And they’re saying, 'OK, how’s this gonna look, a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband onstage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s gonna happen there?'"

RUSH LIMBAUGH SAYS PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM 'IS JUST BEAUTIFUL,' CALLS AWARD 'SO SPECIAL'

Limbaugh said Democrats must be thinking, "despite all the great progress and despite all the great 'wokeness,' and despite all the great ground that's been covered," Americans likely still aren't ready to elect an openly gay man.

He suggested some liberals may see Buttigieg’s sexuality as an asset.

“There may be some Democrats who think that's exactly what we need to do,” he said. "Ram it down Trump's throat, and beat him in the general election.”

He added, "a gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages. Can you see Trump have fun with that?"

Limbaugh’s comments quickly sparked rebukes on social media.

“Buttigieg is 38. And what sort of “fun” might Trump have with this, exactly?” Fox News contributor Guy Benson tweeted. “Btw, the straight broadcaster making this point, and the straight 'Mr. Man' candidate he’s talking about, have been married a combined seven times.”

Benson added that Trump has “weighed in (positively) on Buttigieg’s marriage.”

“I doubt Mayor Pete will be taking marriage advice from the likes of Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump, who have seven wives between the two of them,” Sarah Burris of Raw Story tweeted.

Limbaugh received the Presidential Medial of Freedom during Trump's State of the Union address last week, a day after he revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buttigieg has not yet responded to Limbaugh's remarks.