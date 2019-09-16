Rush Limbaugh slams New York Times as 'nothing but left-wing activists'

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh says he wasn't surprised by the New York Times' reporting and correction on the alleged sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, accusing the newspaper of being "left-wing activists."

"Why does the New York Times have any credibility left at all? They’re not journalists anymore," Limbaugh said on his radio show Monday. "They’re nothing but left-wing activists."

On Sunday, The Times made a major correction to an article that resurfaced an allegation of sexual assault by the justice from his youth. The original piece had sparked calls for Kavanaugh’s impeachment -- including from some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

NEW YORK TIMES CRITICIZED FROM BOTH SIDES OF AISLE OVER NOW-REVISED KAVANAUGH ALLEGATIONS

The two reporters who wrote the story adapted it from an upcoming book, leaving out that several friends of the alleged victim said that she did not recall the sexual assault in question at all. They also did not mention that the victim refused to be interviewed and has made no comment.

Limbaugh vowed to never be surprised with what The Times reports citing their work during the Trump-Russia investigation.

"As far as I’m concerned, all bets are off," Limbaugh said. "This two-and-a-half-year coup that the New York Times led in conjunction with Obama administration officials has eliminated any possibility on my part that I will ever be surprised by what they do."

The radio host accused the Times of using their reporting to attack Trump and attempt to push him out of office, before adding he believes the outlet is trying to scare conservative judges from taking a Supreme Court seat in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As far as the New York Times is concerned, Trump is still not fit to be alive, certainly not fit to be president — and they’re not going to stop until they are able to get him out of office, one way or the other," Limbaugh said. "They’re also sending a signal to any other conservative judge, 'You don’t want this. You don’t want us reporting on you.'"

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.