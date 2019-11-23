Rudy Giuliani says he's not afraid of being indicted, labels Joe Biden a 'liar'

President Trump's personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Saturday that he is not afraid of being indicted and that he has absolutely no business interest in Ukraine.

Appearing on "America's News HQ" with host Ed Henry, Giuliani said that the "case has been really simple from the day that Joe Biden confessed to committing bribery in 2018."

"Although, he said precisely what was attributed to President Trump a year and a half later...Basically, they'll prove that he committed bribery," he said during the wide-ranging interview.

Giuliani said that the "reality is you'd have to be a fool" to think Biden didn't know that his son was under investigation.

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon on Friday, Biden said that he is "embarrassed" for his former Senate colleague Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., over his request for documents pertaining to Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

Biden's remarks drew a response on Twitter from Giuliani who wrote that Biden's comments amounted to "a threat to a U.S. Senator," and reminded the former federal prosecutor of "my old mafia cases."

"I don't care what he said. He's lying. He's been lying all his life," Giuliani told Henry. "Every place that Joe Biden was a point man...the Biden family came away with millions. And nobody wants to look at it because the Washington press corps protects him."

"Are you afraid, Mr. Mayor, that you could be indicted?" asked Henry.

"You think I'm afraid?" Giuliani shot back. "I did the right thing."

He said that he has absolutely no "business interest" in Ukraine, and that it was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who had first brought him up in his July phone call with President Trump because of his "reputation."

He said that he wanted to "exculpate" his client.

"This is ridiculous. [The President] know what I did was order to defend the president -- not to dig up dirt on Biden. This goes back a year ago before Biden [had] even decided to run for president," he said.

"My thought when I began investigating this was to get evidence that will help my client prove that the charges against him aren't true," Giuliani said.

He predicted that "they're ultimately going to prove" that this was a conspiracy to frame the president in which high-level Democrats and White House staff participated.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.