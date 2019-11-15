Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published

President Trump agrees to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy without preconditions, White House transcript shows

Fox News

President Trump in April agreed to meet with Ukraine’s president-elect -- without preconditions – in the first official phone call between the two leaders, according to a White House transcript released Friday morning.

The April 21 call aboard Air Force One predated a controversial conversation in July between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Democrats allege showed evidence of a “quid pro quo” – namely an investigation of a Trump political opponent in exchange for a public meeting between the presidents.

But in the phone call released Friday, much of which is formal congratulations and small talk, Trump tells Zelenskyy: "We will see you, very soon, regardless.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.