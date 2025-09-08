Rosie O’Donnell claims Trump’s ‘pawns’ on Supreme Court could strip her citizenship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O’Donnell suggested Sunday that President Donald Trump’s "pawns" on the Supreme Court could allow him to revoke her U.S. citizenship.

The former talk show host spoke to "60 Minutes Australia" about her decades-long feud with the president, which she said prompted her to move to Ireland after his inauguration in January. In response, Trump suggested on his Truth Social account Wednesday that he could take away her citizenship.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote. "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Though O’Donnell has expressed skepticism that Trump could legally follow through on his threat, she argued that the Supreme Court might still side with him.

"He's going to revoke your citizenship," "60 Minutes Australia" host Adam Hegarty said. "I read the other day."

"That's what he said," O’Donnell said. "But that's against the Constitution as of now. But as we know, he has pawns in the Supreme Court and you never know what he'd be able to do, right?"

O’Donnell previously dismissed the idea of Trump revoking her citizenship on her Substack account last week.

"He can't do that because it's against the Constitution, and even the Supreme Court has not given him the right to do that... he's not allowed to do that. The only way you're allowed to take away someone's citizenship is if they renounce it themselves, and I will never renounce my American citizenship," she said. "I am a very proud citizen of the United States."

On "60 Minutes Australia," O’Donnell also discussed the possibility of returning to the U.S. for a visit.

"I would like to go back and see my older children and do all of those things when it's safe. And we have people there in the United States who are advising me on what would be right and healthy and what would be safe for myself and my family. And I'm going to listen to those experts," O’Donnell said.