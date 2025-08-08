Rosie O'Donnell claims ABC will cancel 'The View' to appease 'orange messiah' Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal actress and comic Rosie O’Donnell predicted on Wednesday that ABC is going to cancel "The View" to appease President Donald Trump.

ABC has reportedly begun to scrutinize "The View," one of the most prominent shows on television known for far-left rhetoric. The Daily Beast reported about an apparent rift between the hosts of the show and the top brass at the company, going all the way up to Disney CEO Bob Iger, concerning a desire for the hosts to cool off the politics.

O’Donnell, one of Trump’s most outspoken critics, wrote on TikTok, "You know what I just read today? ABC is ‘reviewing the liberal bias’ on The View. The VIEW. The show with five women speaking the own opinions - That's the threat now. They say they're not canceling it— they're just ‘reviewing the bias.’ Which is code for - we're gonna cancel it we're just trying to soften you up first."

"Apparently, the truth is dangerous now," she continued. "They say they want ‘balance.’ But what they mean is silence. Silence anything that doesn't praise the orange messiah and his golden escalator of lies."

"This isn't about bias - This is about obedience. This is about removing any program that doesn't align with Trumpism — soft fascism in full lashes with commercial breaks," she said, before appearing to paraphrase a famous poem about the Holocaust, "First they came for the journalists Then the educators Then the librarians Now, it's Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. It would be funny if it weren't so terrifying."

"We are in a dictatorship with good lighting," O’Donnell added. "I used to think the First Amendment meant something. I used to think you couldn't just erase a voice because it made you uncomfortable."

O’Donnell went on to conclude that rather than getting quieter, women should "speak louder" and "take up space."

"We stand together and say what is true, even when it shakes the walls. Because the most dangerous sound in the world is a woman who knows what she's talking about— and refuses to stop," she wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to "The View" and ABC for comment.

"Rosie O’Donnell is an irrelevant loser with too much time on her hands, whining about a failing talk show while everyday Americans are working hard," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers wrote to Fox News Digital. "We can all thank Rosie O’Donnell for helping President Trump make America great again by self-deporting to Ireland."

In July, Rogers called out "The Views" ratings and suggested it could be canceled after co-host Joy Behar went on an anti-Trump rant.

"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that ‘The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air," Rogers said at the time.

CBS’ cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last month started a flurry of speculation that networks are shutting down left-wing content to placate the Trump administration.

The cancellation followed the network and its parent company’s settlement with Trump after he sued both for "election interference" over a "60 Minutes" interview edit of his 2024 opponent, then-Vice President Kamala Harris .

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Lindsay Kornick, and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.