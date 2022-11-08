Ronna McDaniel on White House warning of vote-counting delays: 'We're going to make sure it's fair'

Ronna McDaniel is making a final push for GOP candidates in Pennsylvania on Election Day, which she says is when most Republicans plan to vote in the state.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman joined "Fox & Friends" with Pete Hegseth at Eagle Diner, outside Philadelphia, to discuss Election Day and how the RNC plans to ensure election fairness.

McDaniel explained why she chose Bucks County to help Dr. Mehmet Oz in his final push to win a key Senate seat.

"This is a key county. It's going to be key to Republican victories. And we've seen today that Republicans vote on Election Day in Pennsylvania. So we're coming out and making sure everybody gets out and votes today."

McDaniel explained that Democrats lead in absentee ballot voting and Republicans will need to overcome the margin by turning out on Tuesday.

"I was at Oz's rally last night, I asked the audience of over 1,000 people, how many of you voted? Not a single hand went up, so we got to get it all done. Today, he's going to have to win by close to 60%. I think he will. But everyone has to get out and vote."

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) campaign filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania election officials on Monday demanding undated or misdated absentee ballots be counted in the midterms.

The decision to sue the Pennsylvania county board of elections comes nearly a week after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the board to refrain from counting any absentee and mail-in ballots received for the Nov. 8 general election that are in undated or incorrectly dated envelopes.

McDaniel explained how the RNC plans to ensure election integrity as the votes come in. She said some states, including Pennsylvania, do not pre-process ballots, leading to delays in counting votes.

"In some of these states, it's going to take a long time. This is why we have to win. Everybody needs to be calm," she said.

"We have poll watchers everywhere. We have 100% coverage and in Pennsylvania, we have poll workers, we have lawyers everywhere and we're going to make sure if we see anything wrong, we're going to protect everybody's vote, and we're going to make sure it's fair. But some of these states have wacky laws, and we're just going to have to deal with it and be patient. It may take some time," said McDaniel.

McDaniel said the situation exemplifies "why people have concerns about our elections."

"Democrats say ‘democracy, democracy.’ How about just give us an Election Day, voter ID, and make our elections fair and transparent? That would give a lot of people a lot more assurances about the elections."

The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.

"We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Greg Wehner contributed to this report