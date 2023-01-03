Ronna McDaniel slams House Republicans over speaker vote: 'We're doing exactly what the Democrats want'

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called on the party to unite Tuesday after House speaker front-runner Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the votes needed to win leadership of the 118th Congress.

"As long as we're fighting each other, we are not keeping our eye on the prize," McDaniel said on "America Reports" as lawmakers cast their votes. "I think we have to get the speakership settled and we have to go forward if we're going to be successful in 2024 as a united party. And right now, this exemplifies exactly what the Democrats want to see from our party."

A historic second round of voting resulted in 203 votes for McCarthy, 212 for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and 19 Republican votes that went to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

That was effectively the same as the first round, when McCarthy won 203 votes to Jeffries’ 212 votes, and 19 other votes were scattered among a few GOP alternatives.

"I look at the contrast with the Democrats who very clearly are going to elect Hakeem Jeffries. And I think the number one thing I always hear on the road is why do Democrats always seem to stick together and Republicans don't," McDaniel said.

"I was just talking to somebody who said this makes the party look bad. We just elected Republicans to take over the House," she added. "And why can't you guys unify? And it's division for division's sake. I'm not seeing a policy separation."

Leading up to Tuesday's vote, House Republicans have been vocally divided on who to support for speaker. The initial results highlight the disunity among the GOP and provide a stunning visual with a Democrat having the highest vote count in a Republican-majority Congress.

"I'm hopeful that they will change," McDaniel said. "I am hopeful that they will listen to the American people who said we wanted a Republican speaker. Please give us that. Find a way to repair your differences, find whatever division that you have and solve it. And let's unite and remember what we're here to do, which is take on the Biden administration."

The House leadership election went beyond a first ballot for the first time since 1923 after no candidate secured the 218-vote threshold.

"I think we need to come together. We need to unify. We need to unify in our opposition to the Democrats. But right now, this is not helping our party," McDaniel continued. "I think any delay is a delay in getting the business and the work done of the American people. I don't see policy differences that are dividing these votes right now. "

McDaniel made the case for Republicans to elect McCarthy and urged Republicans to change course from "scorched earth" tactics and find a way to unite.

"I think as the votes continue, he's going to continue to bring members his way. I hope he is the one who retired Nancy Pelosi. He was the minority leader. He switched it so that we can have a Republican speaker. And you see broad, broad support for him. The vast majority of members support Kevin."

McDaniel also highlighted how the success of the GOP-led House is critical to the party's 2024 election prospects.

"It's something that's disheartening and is not bringing people to our party. We need to show a vision of positivity and an agenda of getting things done for the American people if we're going to continue to get reelected in these next elections," she said.

Fox News' Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.