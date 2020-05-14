Obama officials did not respect 'peaceful transition of power' after Trump's unexpected win, Sen. Johnson says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Ron Johnson said on Thursday that top Obama administration officials involved in the Russia investigation had a clear lack of “respect" for the country's tradition to peacefully transfer power after an election.

“I’ve always felt that there has been a concerted effort to sabotage this administration. It began the day after the election when, according to these folks, the wrong person won. They were shocked by it,” Johnson, R-Wis., told “America’s Newsroom.”

Johnson said that the FBI knew all along there was no evidence of Russian collusion.

Johnson said that former FBI Director James Comey “engineered” the appointment of a special counsel in spite of the lack of evidence of a Russian collusion, putting the U.S. through a “constitutional crisis” for three years that “hampered” the Trump administration “to a great extent."

“We are known in this country for the peaceful transition of power, respecting voters' wishes. Members of the Obama administration did not respect that tradition,” Johnson said.

Johnson's comments came after it was revealed top Obama administration officials purportedly requested to "unmask" the identity of former national security adviser Michael Flynn during the presidential transition period, according to a list of names from that controversial process made public on Wednesday.

The list was declassified in recent days by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and then sent to GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Johnson, who made the documents public.

The roster features top-ranking figures including then-Vice President Joe Biden — something that is already being raised by the Trump campaign in the bare-knuckle 2020 presidential race in which Biden is now the Democrats' presumptive nominee.

The list also includes Comey, then-CIA Director John Brennan, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Obama's then-chief of staff Denis McDonough.

Johnson said that the Senate wants answers to many questions about how the Obama administration handled the matter.

"A lot of questions need to be answered, from Vice President Biden to President Obama," Johnson said.