Tucker shreds Obama officials as 'amoral creeps' who 'destroyed Michael Flynn's life' and 'should be punished'

Tucker Carlson opened Wednesday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by reacted to the release of a list of Obama officials who requested the "unmasking" of Michael Flynn's name in intelligence reports during the Trump transition in late 2016 and early 2017.

"This was a domestic spying operation. That's what it was. It was hidden under the pretext of national security. Once you see the details, that's very clear," Carlson said. "Plenty of the 39 people who saw Flynn's name and 'unmasked' him had no reason to know his name. They were not national security officials. They were political hacks. And that's not an exaggeration."

Carlson then asked viewers to imagine what would have happened if President Trump's administration undertook the same operation against a member of an incoming Democratic administration.

"That might be a legitimate reason to impeach him," he said. "We would not defend that on this show. That's for sure. It would be indefensible. And so is this."

Carlson then turned his attention to former Vice President Joe Biden, who was the last White House official to request Flynn's unmasking chronologically.

"Biden asked to uncover Mike Flynn's name on January 12th. That was just a week, eight days before Donald Trump took office," Carlson said. "What official justification could Biden possibly have had for doing that? He must have given some reason. He had to."

The host also questioned Biden's mental state, reacting to his appearance Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" in which Biden initially denied knowing anything about "those moves to investigate Michael Flynn" before backtracking and saying he was "aware ... that they asked for an investigation, but that's all I know about it."

"Because it is Joe Biden, it is possible he honestly doesn't remember that or what he had for breakfast," Carlson said. "But the rest of us should remember it. As the facts come in, it's clear that Michael Flynn did not commit a crime."

"These amoral creeps destroyed Michael Flynn's life and reputation and family," Carlson concluded. "They should be punished for that."