Sen. Ron Johnson wishes 'wheels of justice' would move quicker in George Floyd case

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday that he understood the frustration of protesters in Minnesota, hoping that the "wheels of justice" move more quickly after the death of an unarmed African-American man at the hands of police.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom," Minnesota-born Johnson said that a lot of the outrage following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd is "very legitimate."

"You take a look at that video and it's horrific."

Minnesota residents took to the streets during the week in response to the killing – one of many caught on camera over the past few years – incensed by injustice and the fact that justice has yet to be served.

Officer Derek Chauvin – who is seen in the video with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd pleads for air – reportedly had almost two dozen prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department's Internal Affairs, according to the department.

Chauvin, 44, was fired this week, along with three other MPD officers who were present. Police have said they were responding to an alleged forgery at a corner store.

On Thursday night, Minneapolis rioters overran and torched the city's Third Precinct police station and raided stores. In Louisville and New York City, residents violently clashed during sister rallies.

President Trump took to Twitter in reaction to the mayhem, blasting the "total lack of leadership" in the state.

He also threatened to bring Minneapolis “under control,” calling the protesters “thugs” and tweeting that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The tweet drew a warning from Twitter, which said the comment violated the platform’s rules but did not remove it.

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for unity in his community.

“There is a lot of pain and anger right now in our city. I understand that ... What we have seen over the past several hours and past couple of nights here in terms of looting is unacceptable," he told reporters.

Frey also defended the city's lack of engagement with looters, explaining that the city was "doing absolutely everything that we can to keep the peace.”

National Guard members have been stationed in locations citywide to help stem looting and arson.

"So, from my standpoint, the solution isn't rioting [or] burning down buildings and businesses in your own neighborhood and hurting other innocent people," Johnson told Scott. "But, I sure wish, in this case, that the wheels of justice would move quicker and hopefully the rioting will stop."

"But again, I understand the frustration," he concluded.