Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Johnson on 'America's Newsroom': Calling Biden admin 'incompetent' is being kind

Johnson says he's reminded of what Barack Obama once said about Biden

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Ron Johnson sounds off on Biden admin crises at border, in Afghanistan Video

Sen. Ron Johnson sounds off on Biden admin crises at border, in Afghanistan

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., on the Afghanistan fallout.

Amid a migrant surge at the United States' southern border and chaos in Afghanistan, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that calling the Biden administration incompetent is "being kind."

PETE HEGSETH: BIDEN'S 'OVER-THE-HORIZON' COUNTERTERROR STRATEGY WAS 'UTTERLY INSUFFICIENT,' LED TO TRAGEDY

RON JOHNSON: We are in greater danger. This nation is in peril because of the policy decisions of the Biden administration. It is definitely incompetent. These people are incompetent. That’s being kind to them. These policy failures, these rolling disasters are caused by their policy decisions. This is what they want. They want open borders. They wanted the surrender in Afghanistan. They ignored all relevant advice warning them what would happen. They just pushed forward. I’m reminded what [former President Barrack Obama] said about Joe Biden. Don’t underestimate the way that Joe can F things up. And he is.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Calling Biden 'incompetent' is being kind to him: Sen. Johnson Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.