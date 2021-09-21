Sen. Johnson on 'America's Newsroom': Calling Biden admin 'incompetent' is being kind

Amid a migrant surge at the United States' southern border and chaos in Afghanistan, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that calling the Biden administration incompetent is "being kind."

RON JOHNSON: We are in greater danger. This nation is in peril because of the policy decisions of the Biden administration. It is definitely incompetent. These people are incompetent. That’s being kind to them. These policy failures, these rolling disasters are caused by their policy decisions. This is what they want. They want open borders. They wanted the surrender in Afghanistan. They ignored all relevant advice warning them what would happen. They just pushed forward. I’m reminded what [former President Barrack Obama] said about Joe Biden. Don’t underestimate the way that Joe can F things up. And he is.

