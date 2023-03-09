Ron DeSantis rails against mainstream media's 'book ban hoax': 'A false political narrative'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took shocking measures to call out the mainstream media’s "hoax" and push back against the far-left narrative that the Republican leader is trying to ban books.

In a press event Wednesday, DeSantis showed sexually explicit material from books that are readily available in some of Florida’s public school libraries. Local media outlets cut away from the live event due to the graphic nature of the content, inadvertently proving his point.

"There was a Duval County school video where they took a video of empty bookshelves and they say, ‘the state of Florida doesn't want books, they're trying to censor books’ and all this stuff. Turned out that was a hoax," DeSantis said in response to accusations that the state is "banning books."

"They tried to say that you're not allowed to teach certain basic things that we require," he continued. "So a lot of that what's been going on is an attempt to create a political narrative, and it's a false political narrative."

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany viewed the explicit content that the governor highlighted and said it made her "queasy."

"I have a three-year-old daughter. Two years from now, she'll be in kindergarten," McEnany told panelists Thursday. "Why does my daughter in two years need to learn this or have access to this material?"

Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News contributor and former Trump senior advisor, touted the ongoing "parental rights renaissance" after DeSantis’ bold move.

"You don't even need to have kids to know this is just wrong," she said of the material students are being exposed to. She then urged parents to take an active role in their children’s education.

"You don't relinquish your parental rights because you dropped her at school for a couple of hours," Conway said. "Go and look in the libraries and see what's there."

Co-host Emily Compagno argued the "nauseating" material is "priming" children.

"It's an instruction manual of how to exist in the liberal left woke’s society, which has absolutely eroded all fundamental family values and senses of personal dignity, as well as protecting children's innocence," Compagno explained.

Quisha King, a Florida parent, spoke out on "Fox & Friends First" and argued parents shouldn’t feel like they’re dropping their children off at a "sex shop" every day.

"That’s exactly what these schools are turning into," she said. "We’re seeing so much explicit material that you cannot even show it on the news, but they feel like it’s okay to show it to your children."

King then echoed Compagno’s concerns, saying this push for explicit material is part of an agenda to make children "minions" of the state.

"They want complete and total control of our children. They are looking to indoctrinate the next generation of young minds," she said. "We cannot stand by and let this happen."

King then encouraged parents to ask detailed questions about what is happening inside their children’s classrooms.

McEnany went on to call children’s exposure to graphic material "abuse."

"Children should be taught that they are loved, that they are unique, that they are created special, and they should feel special," McEnany said. "They shouldn’t be taught this cultural filth."