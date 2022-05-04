Mark Penn on 'Kilmeade Show': Ron DeSantis 'significantly ahead' for 2024 if Trump doesn't run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Penn said Wednesday he sees Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "getting stronger" on the Republican side for the 2024 presidential election. The former Clinton pollster and president of The Stagwell Group said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that DeSantis is "significantly ahead" of all Republican contenders outside of former President Trump, who has not announced whether he will run for another term.

DESANTIS CALLS SUPREME COURT LEAK A ‘JUDICIAL INSURRECTION’

MARK PENN: On the Republican side, I do see DeSantis really getting stronger and stronger and emerging … if Trump either runs and he runs against him or Trump doesn't run, DeSantis clearly has put himself significantly ahead of everybody else on the Republican side. I think on the Democratic side, it's will Biden run? And then if Biden doesn't run, Harris is the vice president. After all, Biden was the vice president. Walter Mondale, Hubert Humphrey. There is a tradition in the Democratic Party that the vice president becomes the nominee. And I think you've got to give her 60, 70% and keep it as is the only other figure out there. So there's not really a strong bench at the moment for a candidate compared to the Republican bench. But neither party right now seems to be able to get past the two people that the broad swing voters like least.

