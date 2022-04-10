Gov. DeSantis explains Florida's popularity: 'We do believe in parents' rights'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis detailed the "free" principles driving his state's popularity Saturday on "Unfiltered."

GOV. RON DESANTIS: People have been fleeing New York in record numbers. Florida has been the number one place to come, and part of it is because we're a free state. Part of it is because we're a low-tax state. Part of it is because we're a law-and-order state [that] stands by law enforcement and holds criminals accountable. And part of it, quite frankly, is because we do believe in parents' rights and we believe our education system should be used to educate kids, not to indoctrinate them.

…

[W]e have full curriculum transparency now in the state of Florida, so every parent has a right to know what curriculum is being taught in any subject. You have a right to know about the different library books, and you have an opportunity to make your voice heard if some of that curriculum runs afoul of our state standards. That's empowering parents — that's getting parents to have a seat at the table. And I think conservatives are leading. It's a winning issue, but it's just the right thing to do.

