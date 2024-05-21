Biden mocked for severely struggling to pronounce PACT Act: 'Can’t string a sentence together'

President Biden made the latest of many incomprehensible gaffes during a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Biden had traveled to the Granite State to detail the impact of the PACT Act, a 2022 law to help veterans get key benefits as a result of burn pit or other toxic exposure during their service.

But a clip of him failing to pronounce the name of the act went viral across social media, upstaging his speech about the law itself.

"Let me close with this, after I signed the pack-[unintelligible] act into law," he stumbled.

"I commend @RNCResearch for deciphering what Joe Biden said," conservative communicator Steve Guest wrote of the Twitter account that quoted Biden as saying, "After I signed the asjiojfeijgergewefhahohoiore into law."

"Ah, yes. Asjiojfeijgergewefhahohoiore," FreePressFail co-founder Corinne Clark Barron added. "The landmark legislation of the Biden administration."

Trump campaign advisor and combat Marine veteran Chris LaCivita was at a loss for words, "I mean …."

"Anyway, inflation is up 20%," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wrote.

Commentator Kevin Dalton shared a gif of Squidward from "Spongebob Squarepants" quitting his job and wrote, "The ASL interpreter is like:"

"In today’s episode of ‘What the Hell Did Joe Say?’" author and RedState columnist Buzz Patterson wrote.

"The WHAT????" conservative talk show host Sara Gonzales wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.