Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Biden mocked for severely struggling to pronounce PACT Act: 'Can’t string a sentence together'

'In today’s episode of ‘What the Hell Did Joe Say?'' one commentator wrote

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
PACT Act expands benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxins Video

PACT Act expands benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxins

Burn Pits 360 co-founder Rosie Torres and Mission Roll Call CEO Ret. Lt. Col. Jim Whaley discuss an expansion of health care benefits by the Department of Veterans Affairs on 'Fox News Live.'

President Biden made the latest of many incomprehensible gaffes during a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Biden had traveled to the Granite State to detail the impact of the PACT Act, a 2022 law to help veterans get key benefits as a result of burn pit or other toxic exposure during their service.

But a clip of him failing to pronounce the name of the act went viral across social media, upstaging his speech about the law itself.

"Let me close with this, after I signed the pack-[unintelligible] act into law," he stumbled.

THOUSANDS OF US VETERANS CONTINUE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL BENEFITS AS 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PACT ACT APPROACHES

President Biden gives a speech

President Biden had a noticeable gaffe during a speech as he struggled to pronounce the PACT Act that he signed into law.

"I commend @RNCResearch for deciphering what Joe Biden said," conservative communicator Steve Guest wrote of the Twitter account that quoted Biden as saying, "After I signed the asjiojfeijgergewefhahohoiore into law."

"Ah, yes. Asjiojfeijgergewefhahohoiore," FreePressFail co-founder Corinne Clark Barron added. "The landmark legislation of the Biden administration."

Trump campaign advisor and combat Marine veteran Chris LaCivita was at a loss for words, "I mean …."

"Anyway, inflation is up 20%," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wrote.

Commentator Kevin Dalton shared a gif of Squidward from "Spongebob Squarepants" quitting his job and wrote, "The ASL interpreter is like:"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"In today’s episode of ‘What the Hell Did Joe Say?’" author and RedState columnist Buzz Patterson wrote.

"The WHAT????" conservative talk show host Sara Gonzales wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.