Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Rogan mocks Dem lawmaker for ‘denying statistics and science’ by claiming male and female athletes are equal

Pennsylvania Democrat State Sen. Lindsey Williams said, 'female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Former track athletes fighting for fairness in girls sports Video

Former track athletes fighting for fairness in girls sports

Former high school track athletes Chelsea Mitchell, Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, and Alliance Defending Freedom's Christiana Kiefer on federal appeals court in Connecticut to hear their case on protecting girls sports

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked Pennsylvania Democratic State Sen. Lindsey Williams for suggesting male and female athletes are physically interchangeable.

Williams gave controversial testimony at the state Capitol last week in opposition to a bill that would ban trans athletes from girls' sports. In prepared remarks ahead of the committee vote on the Save Women's Sports Act, Williams suggested that female athletes are physically comparable to male athletes, and do not face inherent biological disadvantages. 

"I want all girls to know that there are elected officials like me who believe female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies," Williams said. 

"I want all girls to know there are elected officials like me who would never underestimate your ability to beat a boy at their own sport, because that's what the premise of this bill assumes, that female bodies are less than male bodies," she said, arguing the debate about girls' sports is a "completely made-up issue."

Rogan laughs at Democratic politician

Joe Rogan laughed at the Democratic politician for saying that men and women are physically interchangeable in sports. (PowerfulJRE YouTube channel)

MAINE GIRL INVOLVED IN TRANS ATHLETE BATTLE REVEALS HOW STATE'S POLICIES HURT HER CHILDHOOD AND SPORTS CAREER

"It's so kooky," Rogan said as he marveled at the clip. "You're like, ‘Come on,’ like I know you want to believe this but if you're gonna be on TV saying things, it has to make some kind of f---ing sense."

"She just got caught up in the woke bulls---," Rogan added. "She lives in an echo chamber - probably all the people around her are all either in academia or in some sort of left-wing f---ing ideology, and they really believe that, and they believe that you should say that, because if you're not saying that, ‘You're saying women are less than men,’" he said, mocking the mentality.

"That's not what anybody's saying," he added. "Strength and speed and athleticism is not all of life."

Transgender flag

"It's so kooky," Rogan said as he marveled at the clip of Pennsylvania Democrat State Sen. Lindsey Williams. "You're like ‘Come on,’ like I know you want to believe this but if you're gonna be on TV saying things, it has to make some kind of f---ing sense." (Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

When Rogan’s guest, comedian Big Jay Oakerson, said not all men are equally masculine, Rogan responded by acknowledging that there are different roles for everyone in life.

"It doesn’t make you a man just because you can run faster than everybody else," Rogan said. 

"But to say that men can't run faster than women is just… you're denying statistics and science and all the information that we have gathered forever. We have so much data," he continued. "So shut the f--- up. This is stupid to say. This is stupid to say. It's not transphobic, homophobic, it's not gender-phobic, it's not misogynistic. It's just a fact of physical nature," Rogan concluded. 

Fox News Digital reached out to State Sen. Williams’ office but did not receive an immediate response.

Podcaster Joe Rogan

Rogan is no stranger to controversial cultural issues, and has mocked the excesses of far-left ideology frequently, despite having some left-wing ideals himself.  ((Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.