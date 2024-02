Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked the media and politicians for defending President Biden's mental acuity even when he can be seen making ostentatious gaffes.

Many of Biden's allies have rushed to defend the commander in chief following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on classified documents that characterized Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory."

"There’s enough gaslighting out there now where you can say wild s--t, absolutely wild s--t," Rogan said in an interview on Tuesday, recalling California Gov. Gavin Newsom enthusiastically defending Biden in a recent interview.

Rogan spoke in disbelief about how brazenly Biden is defended by media and politicians even as he "forgets what he’s talking about," and nobody "on the left" wants to address it.

"Everyone’s so terrified of Trump being president they’re like ‘Blah blah blah I don’t hear anything! I don’t see anything!’ They can’t say anything, it’s nuts,’" he said.

Rogan argued "there’s too many people" out there that can "see this gaslighting."

The podcaster said their mentality is like, "You’re gaslighting me about something that is so in my face, how can I trust you about what’s going on in Ukraine? How can I trust you about Yemen and Syria? How can I trust you about Gaza? How can I trust you about the Nord Stream pipeline? How can I trust you, if you won’t tell me that you think something’s up right here, this thing that’s right in front of our face?"

He then slammed a recent opinion piece in the LA Times, titled "Age matters. Which is why Biden’s age is his superpower."

Rogan said his reply to such rhetoric is, "Hey, I’m right here! F—k off! F--k off with this, you’re talking crazy!"

As he praised RFK Jr. later in the podcast, he contrasted him with Biden, "I don’t think Joe Biden is even capable of having a debate at this point, he can't even keep track of what he's talking about, he's talking about people that have been dead for years, mistaking names, he fumbles in the middle of sentences, he forgets what he's talking about and says he’s being told to wrap it up, so look, it’s embarrassing."

Rogan went on to argue, "It’s elder abuse also. If that was my dad, and they were forcing my dad to do that, I’d be like ‘leave him the f--k alone, he’s 80 years old.’ The guy should be chilling somewhere, he should be relaxing in a zero-stress position."