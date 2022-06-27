MSNBC's Brzezinski pleads with viewers to vote for Democrats: They 'just may save our country'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski pleaded with viewers during "Morning Joe" on Monday to vote for Democrats as the midterm elections get closer, saying that they "just might save our country."

"This is devastating, and you know, they ask me what we can do and I've got two words: please vote," she said. "Democrats somehow manage to get the most votes and lose the most elections. So they need more."

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

She said that it can be argued that the Democrats are "too weak, too fragile, too woke, too elitist" and "too disconnected from the realities of working Americans."

REPUBLICANS REJOICE, DEMOCRATS RAGE AFTER SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE

However, she continued, "the Democratic Party is the world's last best hope against fascism."

The MSNBC host said fascists dominate the "Trump wing" of the Republican Party and claimed they were "anti-woman, anti-gay, anti-contraception" and "anti-freedom."

"Now they're claiming control over your bodies, your health, your life. And they've promised they're coming next to take away your birth control pills and even what you do with another consenting adult in the privacy of your own bedroom," she continued.

"What does Donald Trump's America look like?" Brzezinski asked. "In reality it looks like a 13-year-old rape and incest victim, being ordered by the state to have a forced birth of her rapist's baby. That is where we are in 2022. For all the Democratic Party’s flaws, they're the only party that can stem this continued rise of fascism. Register and vote, work toward an overwhelming majority that can protect your body, protect your freedoms, and just may save our country," she said.

MEDIA PUSHES NARRATIVE THAT LEAKED ROE V. WADE DRAFT COULD BE MIDTERM GAME-CHANGER

Reporters and journalists have weighed in on what impact the overturning of Roe v. Wade will have on either party in the November midterm elections.

Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that it would be a "defining issue this fall."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden slammed the decision after the opinion was released. He called on Americans to vote and Congress to act.

"Let me be very clear and unambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose—the balance that existed—is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law," Biden said. "No executive action from the president can do that."