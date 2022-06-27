Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

After Roe v. Wade ruling, MSNBC's Joy Reid wonders if adoption agencies will prey on women

Over a dozen states have trigger laws to go into effect after the end of Roe v. Wade

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Roe v. Wade ruling: Joy Reid suggests adoption agencies will take children Video

Roe v. Wade ruling: Joy Reid suggests adoption agencies will take children

MSNBC's Joy Reid suggested on Monday that adoption agencies may begin to prey on pregnant women in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested pregnant women may be targeted by adoption agencies to relinquish their babies after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Monday’s episode of "The ReidOut" focused on the fallout of several high-profile Supreme Court cases from the past week, including one that overturned the landmark 1973 abortion decision.

Reid spoke with Whole Women’s Health Corporate Vice President Angela Ferrigno on how several states are hoping to enact trigger laws that would ban abortion. While Ferrigno emphasized the struggles women would face in traveling to get abortions, Reid suggested adoption agencies could engage in "predatory behavior." 

Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. 

Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

"During the Trump administration, when the administration official policy was to separate mothers from their children, sometimes breast-feeding babies, we did hear a lot of reports including from the ACLU of predatory behavior towards those children and trying to pull them into adoption. And put them up for adoption. And maybe pull them into the system," Reid said.

KAMALA HARRIS’ POST-ROE COMMENTS IN CNN INTERVIEW BLASTED ON TWITTER: ‘THIS IS BEYOND GROSS’ 

She elaborated that adoption agencies could be inspired to take children from struggling women.

"Are you concerned that that might happen again? That if women are being forced on mass in a place like Texas and Florida, Louisiana, into unwanted pregnancies, that they will be preyed upon by for-profit adoption agencies who want to take those children and give them to families who are claiming there’s not a sufficient supply of infants as Amy Coney Barrett said in the argument at the Supreme Court," Reid said.

Reid's reference alluded to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s argument in December where she spotlighted safe-haven laws for adoption in light of abortion.

A little girl was told she was getting adopted on her birthday and her reaction has gone viral.

A little girl was told she was getting adopted on her birthday and her reaction has gone viral. (iStock)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG WARNS CLARENCE THOMAS FOLLOWING ROE V. WADE REVERSAL: YOU COULD BECOME A ‘QUARTER OF A PERSON’ 

Ferrigno appeared to agree with Reid’s suggestion, however, saying she was "very concerned" about all impacts.

"I am very concerned about all the consequences that the impact of this law is going to take place. We’re talking about not only forcing people into parenthood but being preyed on and just like you explained. Also with the maternal health rates and mortality rates in Texas that are already incredibly alarming. All of those things are of great concern for our community as well," Ferrigno said.

"There’s no doubt that women are going to die," Reid responded.

Pro-life activists try to block the sign of a pro-choice activist during the 2018 March for Life January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. Activists gathered in the nation's capital for the annual event to protest the anniversary of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in 1973.

Pro-life activists try to block the sign of a pro-choice activist during the 2018 March for Life January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. Activists gathered in the nation's capital for the annual event to protest the anniversary of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in 1973. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although over a dozen states have laws that ban prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned, a Louisiana judge issued a temporary block for the laws in the state until a proper hearing can be held on July 8. The court will then make a decision regarding the state’s laws on abortion.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.