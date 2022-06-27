After Roe v. Wade ruling, MSNBC's Joy Reid wonders if adoption agencies will prey on women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested pregnant women may be targeted by adoption agencies to relinquish their babies after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Monday’s episode of "The ReidOut" focused on the fallout of several high-profile Supreme Court cases from the past week, including one that overturned the landmark 1973 abortion decision.

Reid spoke with Whole Women’s Health Corporate Vice President Angela Ferrigno on how several states are hoping to enact trigger laws that would ban abortion. While Ferrigno emphasized the struggles women would face in traveling to get abortions, Reid suggested adoption agencies could engage in "predatory behavior."

"During the Trump administration, when the administration official policy was to separate mothers from their children, sometimes breast-feeding babies, we did hear a lot of reports including from the ACLU of predatory behavior towards those children and trying to pull them into adoption. And put them up for adoption. And maybe pull them into the system," Reid said.

She elaborated that adoption agencies could be inspired to take children from struggling women.

"Are you concerned that that might happen again? That if women are being forced on mass in a place like Texas and Florida, Louisiana, into unwanted pregnancies, that they will be preyed upon by for-profit adoption agencies who want to take those children and give them to families who are claiming there’s not a sufficient supply of infants as Amy Coney Barrett said in the argument at the Supreme Court," Reid said.

Reid's reference alluded to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s argument in December where she spotlighted safe-haven laws for adoption in light of abortion.

Ferrigno appeared to agree with Reid’s suggestion, however, saying she was "very concerned" about all impacts.

"I am very concerned about all the consequences that the impact of this law is going to take place. We’re talking about not only forcing people into parenthood but being preyed on and just like you explained. Also with the maternal health rates and mortality rates in Texas that are already incredibly alarming. All of those things are of great concern for our community as well," Ferrigno said.

"There’s no doubt that women are going to die," Reid responded.

Although over a dozen states have laws that ban prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned, a Louisiana judge issued a temporary block for the laws in the state until a proper hearing can be held on July 8. The court will then make a decision regarding the state’s laws on abortion.