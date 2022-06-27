Kamala Harris’ post-Roe comments in CNN interview blasted on Twitter: ‘This is beyond gross’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a rare one-on-one interview with CNN’s Dana Bash Monday following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The first clips of the interview aired on "The Lead with Jake Tapper" where Harris largely condemned the Supreme Court decision from Friday.

"The court actually took a constitutional right that has been recognized for half a century and took it from the women of America. That’s shocking. When you think about it, in terms of what that means, in terms of democratic principles, in terms about the ideals upon which we were founded on, about liberty, about freedom," Harris said.

She added that she thought about this decision "as a parent" as well as a woman.

"You know, I thought about it as a parent. We have two children who are in their 20s, a son and a daughter. I thought about it as a godparent of teenagers. I thought of it as an aunt of pre-school children," Harris said.

"And a woman yourself," Bash added.

"And a woman myself, and the daughter of a woman, and a granddaughter of a woman," Harris remarked.

This comment was roundly mocked on social media as a contrast to previous progressive confusion over what a woman is.

"I’m pretty sure she’s not a biologist," Media Research Center associate editor Nick Fondacaro tweeted, referring to the past comment by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson.

Independent Women’s Network Director Julie Gunlok joked, "Oh…so NOW everyone knows what a woman is. Got it."

Townhall.com managing editor Spencer Brown similarly noted, "Kamala Harris is qualifying her opinion on the Dobbs outcome by explaining that she's a woman, her mother was a woman, and her grandmother was a woman."

Later on in the interview, Harris claimed that "everyone," including men, has "something at risk" with the decision.

"When we think about it, everyone has something at risk on this. First of all, if you are a parent of sons, do think about what this means for the life of your son and what that will mean in terms of the choices he will have," Harris said.

Twitter users also attacked this comment as "gross" and inconsiderate.

"You mean like they might have to take responsibility as fathers instead of paying for an abortion or coercing the mother of their child to get one?" National Review writer Alexandra DeSanctis Marr asked.

Hillsdale radio host Scot Bertram tweeted, "This is beyond gross. With a knowing nod and grin, the Vice President asks you to think about what it means for the life of your son if he doesn't have the opportunity to convince the mother of his child to kill it in the womb. Yes, let's think about that, shall we?"

College Fix editorial assistant Christopher White wrote, "Eww. Not a good way of framing that issue."

Harris was previously attacked by liberal social media users over the weekend for her photo tweet reacting to the Roe v. Wade decision.