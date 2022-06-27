Expand / Collapse search
Abortion
Published

Judge blocks Louisiana abortion 'trigger law' from taking effect

The temporary block on the abortion law comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
A judge in Louisiana temporarily blocked three state laws that would ban virtually all abortions from taking effect Monday.

The abortion restrictions were written to take effect if the Supreme Court ever overturned Roe v. Wade, which it did on Friday. Several states across the country have enacted similar laws, known as "trigger laws."

Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso issued the temporary block shortly after abortion providers in the state filed a lawsuit, according to the order.

Abortion groups, represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, argued the abortion restrictions violate providers' due process rights and "lack constitutionally required safeguards to prevent arbitrary enforcement."

The groups also argued that the laws are overly vague due to not including a specific start date beyond the end of Roe.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court awaiting the Dobbs ruling.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court awaiting the Dobbs ruling. (Photo by Joshua Comins/Fox News)

Giarrusso will hold a hearing on the lawsuit on July 8 and will make a determination on whether to continue the stay. Abortions remain legal in the state for the time being.

The Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, allowing state governments to regulate abortion for the first time since 1973.

Louisiana's trigger laws would prohibit abortions in all cases except when the mother faces death or serious injury. The laws include no exceptions for rape or incest.

A dozen other U.S. states have passed trigger laws similar to Louisiana's.

