Levin guest Brett Tolman slams media, praises Supreme Court for ‘reining in its activism’

Executive Director of Right on Crime and former US attorney Brett Tolman remarked in an interview with Mark Levin that the Supreme Court appears to have turned a new leaf and ‘reined in’ its activism for the first time in his living memory.

Tolman praised recent rulings of the Supreme Court in Sunday night's episode of ‘Life, Liberty, and Levin’ by recalling the founders themselves: "The intention of the framers was so substantial in regard to what the government would grant and what it would not grant for purposes of rights."

He went on to explain why the Supreme Court honoring its roots is so revolutionary compared to how the institution has ruled in recent decades: "I look at the decisions coming out and for the first time in my lifetime really – I’m 52 years old now – first time in my lifetime I see that the Supreme Court is reining in its activism."

He added that that fact "should give a lot of comfort, I know the country is divided, but reining in activism on the Supreme Court is something we’ve all hoped would happen at some point."

Levin slammed liberal critics of the Supreme Court, suggesting they are condemning the institution disingenuously: "On the one hand they want an activist court, on the other hand they don’t want an activist court. If this court had ruled that abortion is unconstitutional under the equal protection clause, they wouldn’t have liked that – that kind of an activist court."



Levin hammered his point by warning that liberals cynically resort to using institutional power when they can’t win by elections: "If they win elections they wanna push the agenda, if they lose elections they want the court to push the agenda."

Tolman commented, "The media has put out statements such as ‘the Supreme Court has taken away a constitutional right.’ Well, the reality is the Constitution never granted a ‘right’ to abortion, and ironically they did grant a right to possess firearms in this country."

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld made a similar observation on how "guns are in the constitution, abortion isn't."