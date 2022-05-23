Emily Compagno blasts Robert Mueller following Clinton bombshell: His team should be 'extremely embarrassed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emily Compagno sounded off on special counsel Robert Mueller following the bombshell testimony from former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook. The "Outnumbered" co-host said Monday it is "absolutely unacceptable" that Mueller's report didn't mention Hillary Clinton approved of leaking the Trump-Russia allegations to the media, given the extensive resources for Mueller's investigation.

TRUMP REACTS TO TESTIMONY THAT CLINTON SPREAD RUSSIA ALLEGATIONS: ‘WHERE DO I GET MY REPUTATION BACK?’

EMILY COMPAGNO: They used 19 special prosecutors, more than 40 FBI agents. We footed that entire bill. They produced three separate reports that basically said, 'well, we can't prove a connection between Trump and Russia, but we can't disprove it.' All it would have taken is five minutes spent in a room with this guy who could have said, ‘yes, actually, it was greenlit by Hillary Clinton. Actually, yes. There was not one modicum of truth to this.’

And instead, this really important person is the one who approved of and spearheaded it being leaked to the media. And listen, if I was one of the attorneys on Mueller's team, I would not only be extremely embarrassed right now, but I would have a lot of questions. Because either they did know and it didn't make it into the report, or they didn't know. And either of those answers are absolutely unacceptable.

