Kellyanne Conway blasts Hillary Clinton for pushing unvetted Trump-Russia collusion claims

Kellyanne Conway said Monday the faulty Trump-Russia collusion theory was used to "delegitimize" the Trump presidency. Conway joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the recent bombshell from former Clinton aide Robby Mook, who testified in the Michael Sussmann trial that Clinton supported pushing the collusion theory to reporters.

PROSECUTORS SET TO CALL FORMER FBI OFFICIALS TO THE STAND AS WEEK TWO OF THE SUSSMANN TRIAL CONTINUES

KELLYANNE CONWAY: Robby Mook and others are under oath in a courtroom on the record. This is not a Twitter spat. This is not the vast right-wing conspiracy. This is real. Chapter 30 in my new book is called Collusion, Illusion, Delusion. This country wasted two and a half years, close to three years. All that taxpayer money and all that diversion. President Trump, his spokespeople would go out and try to talk about a policy prescription, fentanyl, for example, and they say Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia. Collusion was the Sesame Street word of the year for three years. Where does he get his reputation back? President Trump should hold his head high at all the great accomplishments he made for this country. But it's more fundamental than that. They tried to delegitimize his presidency and cast doubt on the newly elected president.

