Joe Concha blasts media coverage of RNC's first night: 'WWE of political punditry'

The mainstream media’s coverage of the Republican National Convention was “the WWE of political punditry,” The Hill's media reporter Joe Concha told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

“In other words, just like in fake wrestling, the outcome is already decided,” Concha explained.

He went on to say that “the analysis was already decided” that “three words” were going to be used to describe the speeches during the RNC: “Dark, ominous [and] divisive.”

Host Steve Doocy noted that “some critics in the media,” including NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, wasted “no time in attacking the first night of the RNC with some even bemoaning the fact that they had to run it at all.”

GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS MAKE THE CASE FOR TRUMP AS 'PRO-AMERICA CANDIDATE'

“We are broadcasting this, of course, by choice; however, it is our responsibility to not unquestioningly broadcast potentially dangerous misinformation, especially of the medical variety,” Rachel Maddow said on MSNBC on Monday.

Doocy noted that the other networks were “fact-checking live” during the RNC and asked Concha, “How did that go last week?” during the Democratic National Convention?

“It didn't go too well because a lot of fact-checkers decided to take the week off. I mean, it is August after all, you got to get away before the weather turns cool,” Concha said sarcastically.

He went on to note that “CNN's fact-checker literally said that he couldn't find anything to fact-check.”

Concha also pointed out that the “fact-checkers are back and they’re given prime- time spots to make sure that dangerous information isn't passed along.”

He went on to say that he thought the first night of the RNC “went very well for Republicans from an optics perspective.”

He noted that having some of the speeches at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., was “just a better venue than the homogenized Zoom meeting Festivus that we saw last week.”

“Festivus being an airing of grievances, of course, that we saw from the DNC, which appeals to the woke mob but not necessarily to independents,” Concha went on to explain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that the RNC seemed to be an “outreach to independents in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, the states that decide elections.”