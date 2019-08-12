Sen. Rick Scott on gun control push: Focus on mental health, not taking guns from law-abiding citizens

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who served as governor during the Parkland high school shooting, said on Monday that Democrats are more interested in taking away guns instead of solving problems with treating mental health conditions.

“This is like Groundhog Day, we have a shooting and Democrats want to take away your guns. They don’t want to solve problems, they want to take away your guns. That’s what totalitarian governments do,” Scott, R-Fla., told “America's Newsroom.”

Scott went on to say, “But what we did in Florida was after Parkland happened, I sat down within days, within four to five days, I got law enforcement together, mental health counselors together, and I got educators together and within three weeks, we passed logical, common-sense legislation to make our schools and communities safer.”

GUN BACKGROUND CHECKS, ‘RED FLAG’ LAWS MAY BE ON SENATE AGENDA IN THE FALL, MITCH MCCONNELL SAYS

Following last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he and President Trump are considering stricter background checks and “red flag” laws.

Scott explained that during his tenure as governor, he passed “logical, common-sense” legislation“ that was similar to the “red flag laws” McConnell suggested.

“In almost all these shootings, we know that, just like the Parkland shooting, if you talk to the kids at Parkland, they said ‘Yeah, we knew who was going to do it,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott said he prefers to focus on mental health issues to identify the "people that are clearly threatening themselves or others" before they harm someone.

“Let’s focus on them. ... Let’s figure out some common sense. The red flag laws. More law enforcement security at our schools and things like that.”