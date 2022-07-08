Elon Musk knows what he's doing: Karol Markowicz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Karol Markowicz discussed the reasoning behind why Elon Musk backed out of Twitter deal and what could happen next for the billionaire on "Hannity."

KAROL MARKOWICZ: I'm an avid Twitter user. There's no doubt about it that that number is far higher. You know, a few months ago, some leftist activists tried to buy a pillow company to compete with My Pillow, the conservative, you know, pillow company. And it completely failed. Their whole thing fell apart. And, you know, a lot of people on Twitter got to laugh at them. I think the idea of Elon Musk buying Twitter is not at all like that. This is a man who knows what he's doing. This is not like he had a shot in the dark, decided to buy some random company and didn't think it through at all. So I think the fact that he's pulling back from this deal right now says that he knows something that can, you know, potentially lead to maybe negotiating a better price or something like that, that maybe he'll still buy the app. I wouldn't be surprised if that does happen. And but if it doesn't, I wouldn't be surprised if Elon is next to get banned, you know, hot gulag somewhere for conservatives.

