Reuters reporter deletes tweet equating justices' home protests with March for Life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Reuters reporter deleted a tweet that seemed to equate the ongoing protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes to the annual March for Life at the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, Evan Bernick, an assistant professor at the Northern Illinois University College of Law, criticized the Washington Post’s condemnation of the protest outside justices’ homes following the draft opinion leak that suggested the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

PRO-CHOICE PROTESTS THE LATEST IN LIBERAL MEDIA’S HISTORY OF DEFENDING VIOLENCE BY LEFT-WING ACTIVISTS

"This description of what it is that the Supreme Court does in politically charged constitutional cases would inspire gales of cynical laughter from just about every law faculty lounge in the country," Bernick tweeted.

In his since-deleted response, Reuters reporter Lawrence Hurley agreed with Bernick, writing, "Every year for decades--including this year—the anti-abortion March for Life event ended with a protest outside the Supreme Court."

Sometime afterward, Hurley deleted the tweet, claiming he failed to read all of Bernick’s Twitter thread and was missing context.

"I deleted a couple of tweets because a tweet I RT'd was part of a longer thread that I hadn't read in full," Hurley tweeted.

However, that failed to convince some Twitter users who asked whether Bernick was equating protesting in neighborhoods with the March for Life. Hurley continued to deny he was making any comparisons.

FOX NATION DIGS INTO ROE V. WADE AND THE CONTROVERSIAL DRAFT OPINION THAT COULD OVERTURN THE 50-YEAR PRECEDENT

Hurley wrote, "just reflecting on the broader point raised in the underlying tweet that people exercising their free speech rights in an effort to encourage the Supreme Court to rule the way they want is nothing new, as you know."

The March for Life is the nation’s largest annual pro-life event that occurs every January to mark the day the Supreme Court rendered the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which legalized abortion in the United States. The event has drawn tens of thousands of supporters who march from the National Mall toward Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the pro-life event rarely receives mainstream media attention, several media outlets have expressed support for protesting outside justices’ homes despite possibly violating federal law.