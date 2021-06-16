Retired Navy Seal Commander: Putin was testing Biden, and he 'failed'

The Russian fighter jets spotted near the coast of Hawaii was President Vladimir Putin's way of testing President Biden, Retired Navy SEAL David Sears said on "Your World" Wednesday, and Biden "failed."

Sears made the comment in response to reports suggesting that the Russian Navy conducted military exercises about 300 to 500 miles west of Hawaii over the weekend, prompting the U.S. to scramble three F-22s to respond to long-range bombers.

RUSSIAN NAVY CONDUCTS MASSIVE MILITARY DRILL BEFORE BIDEN-PUTIN SUMMIT

A CBS News report said Russian officials called the exercise its largest in the Pacific since the Cold War, which occurred just days before the two leaders were scheduled to meet in Geneva.

"Right before the summit…it’s a test and President Biden failed," Sears said.

Biden described his Wednesday meeting with Putin as a "good" and "positive" experience saying he made "no threats" to his Russian counterpart, but warned of "consequences." Biden said that while "there was a lot of hype" around it, the meeting was "straightforward."

Addressing critics who accused Biden of going soft to appease the Russian leader, Sears said, "They're going to continue to push. So regardless of the administration, as a new administration comes in, these bad actors will push around the world. This is how President Putin does things."

Sears said Putin will likely take advantage of Biden in an attempt to "push-in through South America and Venezuela and Nicaragua… Baltics, Ukraine. The Russians also see…. Nato as a national security threat to Russia, so they're positioning themselves to make sure that they can counter that threat," he said.

"They're doing to keep trying to fracture any alliances in Europe and the U.S. – and they're succeeding so far."