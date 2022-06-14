Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Researcher: You are supposed to be psychologically stable to receive these drugs

Ph.D. Jay Greene discusses his latest study on hormone blockers

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Shame on them for pushing this on kids: Founder of Trevoices Video

Shame on them for pushing this on kids: Founder of Trevoices

Researcher exposes the truth about the results of transgender care: "a spike in suicides"

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ph. D. Jay Greene discusses his latest findings on how where hormone blockers are more readily available the higher the suicide rates were among people who received the hormones on "The Ingraham Angle."

AMERICANS INCREASINGLY BELIEVE ACCEPTANCE OF TRANS IDENTITY HAS GONE TOO FAR: POLL

JAY GREENE: Well, the prior research is really very poorly done. And using a much better research design, we were able to look at the evidence correctly. And when you do that, you see that as gender-related care, puberty, blockers and cross-sex hormones were being provided at increasing rates in states where it was easier for minors to access that. There was a spike in suicides relative to states where it was harder for them to access it. A 14% increase in the youth suicide rate. 

Yeah. I mean, look, there are only three studies that they have that compare suicide rates among young people who received these hormones relative to those who did not. And those studies are very poorly done because what they do is they fail to control for the initial mental health of the young people who were unable to get those drugs, because actually you're supposed to be psychologically stable to receive them. So really, all they're finding is that and people are thinking about suicide more if they begin with more severe mental health problems. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Where puberty blockers were readily available, suicide rates went up: Researcher Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.