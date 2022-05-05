Expand / Collapse search
Republicans, Democrats react to Supreme Court leaked opinion that touched off media frenzy: 'Very dangerous'

Leaking the draft opinion to media was 'extremely bad for the country,' Rep. Victoria Spartz said

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
Republican, Democrat lawmakers react to leaked Supreme Court opinion Video

Republican, Democrat lawmakers react to leaked Supreme Court opinion

Rep. Victoria Spartz told Fox News Digital politicizing the Supreme Court is 'very bad for the country.'

Current and former lawmakers spoke out about a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, highlighting how the decision may affect Americans and the midterm elections.

Rep. French Hill. R-Ark., said his initial reaction was "shock" when he learned that the draft opinion was leaked to Politico, setting off a media frenzy

"One of the principal places where we have to maintain privacy confidentiality is in the very precious deliberations of our Supreme Court justices and their staff as they consider cases," Hill told Fox News Digital at the Milken Institute 2022 Global Conference. "When they're in conference on something that might be controversial or not controversial, privacy is key."

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Indiana, echoed Hill’s sentiment, saying the leak was a "very serious matter." 

Leaks, like the one that showed the public the draft opinion, put pressure on justices by activists, and are "very dangerous," Spartz said. 

Clay Travis: Individual states deciding on abortion is 'democracy in action' Video

"And I think politicizing the Supreme Court is extremely bad for the country," Spartz added. 

Spartz noted that, although she may at times disagree with decisions by the Supreme Court or White House, there is a division of power among the three branches of government that should be observed. 

MSNBC BOOSTS AN ‘ABORTION UNDERGROUND’ IF ROE V. WADE IS OVERTURNED

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said she hopes Americans can have a civil conversation about the alleged decision, noting violence had already erupted in cities like Los Angeles. 

"You've got high emotions on both sides, and we can't let this lead to further division within our country," she said. "We've got to have some civil conversations and then … take it from there. But I really hope that this doesn't continue to escalate in a way that's going to lead to violence."

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade. 

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade.  (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

Former Rep. Jane Harman, D-Calif., also voiced concern over the contents of the opinion, saying she believed "precedent should be respected." 

"This has been the law of the land for 50 years," she added, predicting the decision would "create an earthquake in American politics." 

TEXAS REP. SHELBY SLAWSON, AUTHOR OF ‘HEARTBEAT BILL,’ REACTS TO LEAKED SCOTUS ROE OPINION

Media has speculated that Roe v. Wade being overturned would be a game-changer in the upcoming midterm elections. 

"Overnight, Midterms Get a White-Hot New Focus: Abortion," read a New York Times headline.

"A decision to overturn Roe v. Wade might upend the midterms," read a Washington Post headline. 

Hill agreed that Democrats will use the issue as a "bloody shirt" to be waved in the midterms, but did not see the decision as having a major impact. 

"Generally in the Republican Party, we are deeply pro-life and supportive of that. Our voters know that. So I don't see this as a change," he said. 

"This is the Biden turn out the vote effort maybe," he added. "But it's to take away from their failures to secure our border, move our people out of Afghanistan, defeat Putin and not encourage inflation."

