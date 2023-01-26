Reporter who's suing Lori Lightfoot vows to get answers on Chicago 'destruction': I will ask her 'under oath'

A shocking new video shows blocks of barren storefronts on the once-lively State Street in Chicago as the surge in violence drives business owners and residents out of the Windy City.

Chicago reporter William J. Kelly filmed the video, and he joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss how Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to create a safer Chicago for local business owners and their communities.

"The policies that really destroyed State Street and honestly, Michigan Avenue, the Magnificent Mile was the one-two punch of the lockdowns, the looting, but also the policies that continue to this day," Kelly told Steve Doocy. "Believe it or not, if someone shoplifting up to $1,000, there are no consequences. So imagine, Steve, how long can you stay in business if somebody is stealing $1,000 from you every single day?"

"In a month, that's $30,000 in a year, that's $3 million. You're not going to be able to stay in business," he continued.

Lightfoot, who is also seeking re-election next month, has faced fierce scrutiny over her handling of the city's crime wave, as the retail vacancy rate sits at 20%.

She encouraged small business to go cashless to avoid becoming victims of crime, but some critics were quick to note she should address the violence itself, as opposed to telling business owners to modify their practices.

"We have been in Little Village working with those street vendors, understanding what the nature of the crime is, making sure that we're doing things in concert with them to help them make sure that their money is secure, not use money, if at all possible, using other forms of transactions to take care of themselves.," Lightfoot said while appearing on ABC7 Chicago for a mayoral debate.

Street vendors have been repeatedly affected by the surge in crime, and some have even turned to local gangs in a desperate attempt for protection as the crisis spirals out of control.

But Lightfoot's critics have also accused her of censoring the press, too, over the city's bloodshed.

Some members of the media have been critical of her dismissal of reporters' concerns surrounding the city's transition away from traditional police scanners.

A coalition of news organizations claims the new system, using encrypted radio frequency, will be inaccessible to the public and will hamper journalists’ ability to listen in real-time to warn the public about ongoing threats to safety. The new system is only accessible to law enforcement.

The city defended the move, noting that it would enhance public safety as the practice is rolled out in different zones.

But journalist says otherwise - they worry the new system will hamper them from delivering pertinent public safety information in real-time.

Despite the challenges, Kelly noted her actions would not impede his search for answers on the crime crisis.

Lightfoot revoked his press credentials last year, and he explained why he is taking legal action to overturn the move and protect his First Amendment rights.

"She didn't do anything to stop the looting. She didn't do anything to stop the shoplifting right up to and including today," Kelly said. "She revoked my media credential. I filed a federal freedom of press lawsuit against Mayor Lightfoot. The questions that she didn't want me to ask her at City Hall, I will be asking her under oath."

"I intend to get these answers, and I intend to cover this mayor's race, and I intend to expose what really is behind the destruction of our city," he continued.

Chicago endured a 41% surge in violent crime last year, as robberies surged 114% this year already, compared to the same time frame in 2022.

Fox News' Nik Lanum contributed to this report.