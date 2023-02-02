Rep. Wesley Hunt blasts Democrats for crying wolf about racism during border hearing: 'Nothing to do with' it

During Wednesday's border hearing on Capitol Hill, Democrat Ranking Member Jerry Nadler claimed in his opening remarks that "the first hearing will showcase the racist tendencies of the extreme MAGA Republican wing of the party that seeks to close the border to refugees from places like Cuba and Venezuela." Democrats' accusing the GOP-sponsored hearing sparked outrage from proponents of border security, including Rep. Wesley Hunt. The Texas congressman responded on "Fox & Friends," Thursday, slamming the Democrats for crying wolf over racism on an issue that has "absolutely nothing to do with race."

REP. WESLEY HUNT: Absolutely cannot believe that, because this has absolutely nothing to do with race. And we were talking about fentanyl, and in my opinion, the fentanyl doesn't care about race either. When you look at what's happening at our border, you look at what's happening with human trafficking right here in Houston, Texas, where I'm the congressman for congressional District 38, you look at what's going on right here in our community, and this has absolutely nothing to do with race. And when you become the boy that cried wolf like the left has become and everything is about race, that it actually weakens those times when race is an actual issue. So what my goal is going to be on this committee is to make sure that we don't allow them to use race as a scapegoat for everything. Let's get down to brass tacks as to what's important to the American people and how can we fix some of these issues that's happening at the border that's killing people every single day.