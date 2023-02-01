Border Patrol official rails on Schiff's 'disgusting' attack on Republicans at House hearing: 'Total lies'

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd blasted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for spreading "lies" during the House Judiciary Committee's hearing on Biden's border policies. Judd joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday as Schiff attacked Republicans for "demonizing" migrants.

BORDER PATROL NABBED 17 PEOPLE ON FBI TERROR WATCHLIST AT SOUTHERN BORDER IN DECEMBER

BRANDON JUDD: There's very few things that make me upset, more upset than hearing what Adam Schiff just said. That is complete and total lies. It's fabrications, it's deflection. He's saying that these people are fleeing political persecution. That's not true. The vast majority of these people do not have a legitimate claim. They get released into the United States and then they don't show up to their ultimate court appearances. They disappear into the shadows of society. That's a term that President Obama coined… if they had a true claim, they would show up to all of their court appearances. They would go through the entire process. The vast majority do not. Schiff is simply deflecting because he knows that that's what the base wants to hear. He knows he's playing politics with United States citizens' lives. And that's disgusting. All they have is rhetoric. They do not have facts. Facts matter. And facts [are] what the American people need to hear about. And if they heard the facts, they would be extremely upset. But because he's able to deflect, because he's able to use political rhetoric, then the American people, they don't understand what's going on unless they're watching your show.