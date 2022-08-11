Rep Thomas Massie: The IRS got caught deleting this

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said the IRS got caught after it deleted a very specific job requirement on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. THOMAS MASSIE: What a lot of people may not realize is last week, the Democrats through our Judiciary Committee passed a ban on the AR-15. They call it a weapon of war, but they made sure that their ban exempted every federal department including the IRS, the Department of Education and the USDA. You’ve got to put that into context of now that this week, tomorrow, we're going to be voting to add 87,000 IRS agents to the roles. Then taken with this website and, look, they got caught. They had this on their website. I went and looked at the internet archives.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS PRIORITIZE VOTE ON MANCHIN BILL, IRS EXPANSION OVER POLICE FUNDING

They put it up since Biden became president that you must be willing to do deadly force, to exert deadly force. And they just took it down yesterday because they got caught recruiting that way. By the way, I talked to people who spent their life in law enforcement, and they said this is the last thing you would put in a job posting. You get the wrong kind of people. If you say do you want to kill people? Join us!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: