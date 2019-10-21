Rep. Steve Scalise on Clinton emails: 'Ought to be investigated' to find out how Russians tried to interfere in 2016 election

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said on Monday night that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server for government business--a practice that was found to include several violations--“ought to be investigated” to uncover how the Russians attempted to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

“We still don’t know how the Russians tried to interfere,” Scalise told the Daily Briefing with Dana Perino on Monday.

Scalise said that President Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenksy previously spoke about a company called “Crowd Strike,” a company that was “at the heart of 2016 interference by the Russians.”

“President Trump is trying to make sure it [election interference] doesn’t happen again. Part of that is to get in the bottom of what happened in Ukraine in 2016,” Scalise said.

STATE DEPARTMENT REPORT ON CLINTON EMAILS FINDS HUNDREDS OF VIOLATIONS, DOZENS OF INDIVIDUALS AT FAULT

A State Department report into Clinton’s use of a private email server for government business, obtained by Fox News on Friday, found dozens of individuals at fault and hundreds of security violations.

The report summarized an administrative review of the handling of classified information relating to Clinton’s private email server used during her tenure as the nation’s highest-ranking diplomat between 2009 and 2013. The report, dated Sept. 13., was delivered to the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., who was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee until last year.

The report reflected only approximately 30,000 emails that the State Department was able to physically review, and found 38 individuals were responsible for 91 violations.

Another 497 violations were also found, although the report was not able to assign responsibility in those cases, in part because many of those involved had already left the department during the time it took to receive the emails and review them.

HILLARY CLINTON FLOATS CONSPIRACY THAT TULSI GABBARD IS BEING 'GROOMED' BY RUSSIANS

The report described an investigation fraught with obstacles -- including delays -- employees who left the department and more than 30,000 deleted records.

