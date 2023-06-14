Rep. Jim Banks scorches summer camp for requesting pronouns, American Camp Association for 'enforcing' agenda

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., called out a summer camp in his home state for catering to transgender ideology.

Camp Whitley in Indiana reportedly requested that children applying to stay at their facility share their preferred pronouns. The American Camp Association, which serves as a gatekeeper by accrediting camps across the country, also has been criticized for reportedly having a "Checklist for Gender Inclusive Practices at Camp." One of these items on the checklist reportedly was "giving biological male campers access to girls’ showers, restrooms and overnight facilities."

"Camp Whitley, a summer camp on Troy Cedar Lake in my hometown of Columbia City, Indiana that I attended, recently began requiring incoming campers, aged seven to fourteen, to include their ‘preferred pronouns’ in their camper registration form," Banks declared in a letter to American Camp Association Chief Executive Officer Tom Rosenberg. "Many of my constituents have reached out to my office and to Camp Whitley to express concern with their promotion of transgender ideology to minor campers."

Banks wrote that the Camp Whitley Board of Directors had asked children about their pronouns to American Camp Association’s recommendations. The congressional representative criticized the ACA for "enforcing" an ideological agenda.

"At least when it comes to gender, the ACA has also used its accreditation process to enforce partisan standards that ignore medical evidence and endangers camper’s health," he wrote. "The ACA’s ‘Checklist for Gender Inclusive Practices at Camp’ lists fourteen recommendations for children’s summer camps including offering the ‘option to share gender identity (M, F, Trans)’ on camp registration forms, requiring staff to undergo transgender sensitivity training, and giving biological male campers access to girls’ showers, restrooms and overnight facilities."

Banks also appeared to suggest that the ACA is violating Indiana law by indoctrinating people with transgender ideology.

"Additionally, the Indiana Nonprofit Corporation Act of 1991 prohibits the ACA from using a ‘substantial’ portion of its resources on ‘propaganda.’ However, the ACA has devoted significant time and effort towards boosting far-left gender ideology," he wrote. "The ACA recommends that camps send out gender inclusive marketing materials, and in its ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Package 2.0’ training for summer camp employees, the ACA offers courses titled ‘Understanding The Trans* Experience at Camp (Chris Rehs-Dupin),’ ‘Camper Gender Support Plans – Building Blocks,’ ‘Trans Two: The Next Level,’ and ‘Transgender Staff at Camp.’"

The congressional representative sent a list of questions to the ACA, such as asking whether they have "guidelines" related to "the safety and preferences of children who would rather not share facilities with member of the opposite sex."

"Summer camps are the last place in America we should allow to go woke," Banks told Fox News Digital. "Camps are for playgrounds, not pronouns. Forcing radical gender theory on kids as young as 7 years old is totally inappropriate and parents are sick of playing along with this craziness!"

This is not the first time Banks has locked horns with organizations using ideology to gatekeep accreditation.

Banks and Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., announced the Fairness in Higher Education Accreditation Act in early June.

"Our education system should strengthen the principles that make America exceptional. Too many campuses have replaced open debate with mob rule, mandatory far-left loyalty oaths, and one-sided debate," Banks said of the bill. "Our legislation would prohibit college accreditors from mandating DEI and force them to protect free speech on college campuses."

A press release from Banks’ website explained how accreditation can essentially force institutions to comply with far-left ideology if they want to be approved.

"Federal law mandates that Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs) be accredited by an accrediting agency or an association recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Increasingly, accreditors are imposing ideological standards, such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and affirmative action policies, as part of their judgment criteria when evaluating a school’s accreditation status," the press release explained. "This creates direct pressure on universities to comply with woke standards or risk reputational and financial ruin."



Fox News Digital has reached out to Camp Whitley, as well as the ACA.