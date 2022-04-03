Rep. Elise Stefanik: There will be accountability on the world stage for Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" to provide an update on congressional action on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Republican Conferece Chairwoman condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and advocated for the United States to send more weapons and munitions to the Ukrainians.

"The images you showed on the show, they are devastating. They are examples of genocide and the heinousness of truly an authoritarian war criminal in Vladimir Putin. The United States needs to do everything we absolutely can to provide ammunition and anti-tank, to provide anti-aircraft, anti-ship weapons for the Ukrainians, so they are able to defend and continue this fight for their sovereignty and their nation."

"Make no mistake Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, and there will be accountability on the world stage," she added.

She also criticized what she considered delayed action by President Biden who hesitated to send Ukraine weapons in December.

"They only started after the invasion to start getting weapons munitions which is a lot more difficult when there is war happening in a country. It’s ineffective. It didn’t work as a deterrent because the invasion had already started at that point," Stefanik said.

She continued, "I think that was one of the big mistakes that Joe Biden made in terms of giving away the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, giving a slap on the wrist when it was Russia-backed cyberattacks in the U.S. infrastructure. The U.S. needed to act earlier in providing weapons and munitions, and we need to make sure we stand strong with the Ukrainians."

Stefanik went on to compliment the strength displayed by the Ukrainians as their country is being invaded.

"I don’t think that people realized that Ukrainians had such a significant will to fight. I have always believed that. I have been to Ukraine. I’ve seen how they are in their country, and boy, oh boy, did they exceed expectations. They are fighting with their lives unfortunately, but they are fighting for their nation," Stefanik said.

On the domestic front, Stefanik remarked on record-high inflation levels and gas prices that are plaguing Americans.

"We have seen the war on American independence under Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s unfortunately failed leadership, but when you represent a rural district like mine in the north country of New York when it is not rare for an individual to commute an hour each way to work every day, that is crushing economically. It is crushing to balance your family’s budget. So we need to make sure we’re reining in this reckless spending and not continuing the tax and spend policies out of both Albany and Washington D.C. that are hurting families," Stefanik said.