Rep. Donalds blasts Biden's spending plan: 'Social spending will make our employment problems worse'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., slammed Joe Biden's spending plan on Sunday, calling it a "gross obscene hurt to our economy" days before the House is expected to resume work on the reconciliation and infrastructure bills as progressives demand the Senate commit to passing the president’s $1.75 trillion reconciliation framework. Speaking on "Fox & Friends Weekend" he also weighed in on the Virginia governor's election two days before voters head to the polls, arguing if Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin wins it will become "massively harder to pass Biden’s reconciliation plan."

BIDEN TAKES NO QUESTIONS ON RECONCILIATION SPEECH JUST BEFORE JETTING OFF ON EUROPEAN TRIPS: ‘I’LL SEE YOU IN ROME

REP. DONALDS: It becomes massively harder because all the polling is trending Glenn Youngkin’s way. If you are a moderate Democrat across the United States, you know Joe Biden has no credibility with the voters, but for Glenn Youngkin to come out of nowhere and become the next of governor of the commonwealth of Virginia sends every signal to you that if you follow Joe Biden you’ll be following him off right off a cliff, you will not be going back to Washington, D.C.

Everybody is looking at this. I will be surprised if they get a vote Tuesday because everybody will be watching this election Tuesday night.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: