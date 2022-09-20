Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Cuellar on southern border crisis: No one was listening to the border communities 'for years'

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar sounds off on the migrant crisis on 'Your World'

Fox News Staff
Who's listening to the men and women in green?: Rep. Cuellar Video

Who's listening to the men and women in green?: Rep. Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, asks if certain voices affected by the southern border crisis are being heard in the immigration debate on 'Your World.'

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, claimed that no one was "listening to the border communities for years" Tuesday on "Your World."

MCCARTHY SHOULD MAKE BORDER SECURITY HR1 IN JANUARY

REP. CUELLAR: Over the years, I've been talking about the border saying, "Hey, it's okay to listen to immigration activists, but who's listening to the men and women in green? Who's listening to the border communities?" And this humanitarian relief - the FEMA - I actually started this program in 2014, and then in 2017 we reformed it. That money has been there. And it took me years – years – to get this done. And now it's happened in some of the people's backyard. And all of a sudden, "Oh, we're going to add more money. We're going to add money." Nobody was listening to the border communities for years. And now that it's happening in their own backyard, they're talking about it. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

No one was listening to the border communities for years: Rep. Cuellar Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.