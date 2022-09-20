Rep. Cuellar on southern border crisis: No one was listening to the border communities 'for years'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, claimed that no one was "listening to the border communities for years" Tuesday on "Your World."

REP. CUELLAR: Over the years, I've been talking about the border saying, "Hey, it's okay to listen to immigration activists, but who's listening to the men and women in green? Who's listening to the border communities?" And this humanitarian relief - the FEMA - I actually started this program in 2014, and then in 2017 we reformed it. That money has been there. And it took me years – years – to get this done. And now it's happened in some of the people's backyard. And all of a sudden, "Oh, we're going to add more money. We're going to add money." Nobody was listening to the border communities for years. And now that it's happening in their own backyard, they're talking about it.

