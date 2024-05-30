Rep. Crockett defends selling shirts making fun of MTG's 'butch body,' argues it can 'help save our democracy'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, described on "The View" how she made merchandise based on her insult of a Republican colleague, and is using the money to help the Democratic Party.

"This is about making sure we can raise the moneys," Crockett said. "It’s so I can help save our democracy. My money goes to frontliners. People that are in fights to make sure that we can take the House. We’ve seen that the House has been run like a circus. We need Hakeem Jeffries as the speaker of the House. If they lose the House, I’m just going to go ahead and blame it on Marjorie."

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Crockett's "fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading."

Democratic members on the committee tried and failed to strike the comment from the record, prompting Crockett to ask Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., "if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleached-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

Crockett's comment went viral, generating millions of views and even a rap song.

Her campaign filed a trademark application for the phrase "bleach blonde bad built butch body," to be used for hats, hoodies, socks, and t-shirts, among other items, according to a document viewed by Fox News Digital.

"You have fundraised off of merchandise around this, and you have gotten pushback from people saying, you know, are we just lowering the institution if we’re both kind of playing into this? How do you respond to that?" asked "The View" co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who worked in the Trump White House,

"Kind of like the audience just did," Crockett said, noting the laughter among the audience. "Listen, here’s the deal. There are people such as Trump that want to peddle bibles, peddle gym shoes, peddle whatever it is — anything that he can sell, he’s gonna sell it, and he’s not doing it for his party, he’s doing it for himself. So what she meant for evil, in my opinion, God meant for good and so that’s what I was going to do in that moment."

Earlier, co-host Whoopi Goldberg had praised Crockett her confrontation with Greene, noting that the congresswoman, "went viral for putting Marjorie Taylor Greene in her place, and there have been countless remixes, which I play often, and I think it may be the song of the summer."

Goldberg played an excerpt of the insult remixed with a hip-hop beat.

"One of the things that I appreciate, is that because of the change in how we deal with each other, they are now aware that everybody’s not going to take it, and so if you’re going to come at people, come with your facts, come with a reason to be talking to me. But a put-down? You don’t wanna do that, we have something called a Dozen," Goldberg said.

The hosts then spoke about the Dozen/Dozens, a game largely associated with the African-American community in which two individuals trade insults until one of them gives up.

After criticizing Greene and other Republican lawmakers, Crockett said, "the thing is, it’s not about partisanship at all. It’s about respect, and it’s about making sure that you’re doing the work of the people. I will work with anybody that wants to make this a better country, and we don’t have to agree on everything. But where we can find common ground, let’s get to work and stop doing this ridiculousness."

"When I set out to do the trademark, that is not personally done, it's done under the campaign. It was because there was a demand," Crockett continued. "I’m a business major who also is a lawyer, so the two things came together."

Crockett voiced her amusement of her insult of Greene in music on social media.

"The INTERNET is UNdefeated!" Crockett wrote in a post on X. "This thread is so that all the B6 songs can be consolidated into one space! Someone just sent me the first country song! I must admit I’ve had a number of Bops stuck in my head. Drop your fav."

"'Bleach blonde bad-built butch body,' aka the 6Bs, has become the phrase of the year," an opinion piece published in TheGrio read. "Black social media exploded in laughter after Congresswoman Crockett’s phrase hit the internet because it’s funny, it’s a devastating read, it’s a beautiful clapback to a horrible person, and it’s an example of Black linguistic firepower."

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.