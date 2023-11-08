Liberal outrage online after Rashida Tlaib is officially censured in Congress: 'SOLD OUT' by Democrats

Liberal and conservative commentators sounded off online after the House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for her support of antisemitic rhetoric.

Twenty-two Democrats voted with 212 Republicans to censure Tlaib after she was criticized for sharing a video on social platform X that included the phrase "From the river to the sea," a pro-Palestinian liberation slogan.

"If this is not worthy of censure, what is? When you can call for the annihilation of a country and its people, if that’s not worthy of a censure, what is?" Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., said on the House floor Tuesday.

HOUSE VOTES TO CENSURE RASHIDA TLAIB OVER ANTI-ISRAEL COMMENTS

Some prominent supporters of Tlaib spoke out against her censure online.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said that with so many Palestinians killed in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks on Israeli, American and other citizens, the censure of Tlaib was hard to believe. "10,000-plus Palestinians killed, including 4,000-plus kids, and the U.S. House of Representatives is busy censuring… the only Palestinian-American member," Hasan wrote. "Can’t make this stuff up."

He called out Republicans for their rhetoric over Gaza. "For the record, Republican Congressman Max Miller said Gaza would be turned into a ‘parking lot.’ GOP Congressman Brian Mast said Palestinian civilians are like Nazis. Republican senators Graham and Cotton said ‘level’ Gaza and 'bounce the rubble.' But they censured Tlaib."

KEY TOP DEMS SILENT ON CONTROVERSIAL TLAIB STATEMENTS, WON'T COMMENT ON POSSIBLE CENSURE VOTE

Al Jazeera host and City University of New York (CUNY) Prof. Marc Lamont Hill wrote that Tlaib was "SOLD OUT By 22 Congressional Democrats," promising that he would name "NAMES!!!"

Hill was fired from CNN in 2018 after he called for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea," an expression widely seen as a declaration for the elimination of Israel, during a speech at the United Nations.

Some celebrated the censure of Tlaib, with author Asra Nomani praising Congress for its vote.

"Good on the US House and particularly House Dems for censuring Rashida Tlaib," Nomani wrote. "She knows the chant: ‘Min il-maya lal maya, Falasteen ARABIYE,'" which she translated as meaning "From the river to the sea, Palestine is ARAB.'" Translation: Annihilation of Jews."

Political comedian Tim Young said that Tlaib "represents terrorists who hate America in Congress."

In the text of his resolution, Rep. McCormick accused Tlaib of "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

Tlaib has refused to apologize for her support of the "from the river to the sea" chant.

"It is important to separate people and governments," she said on the House floor earlier in the day. "The idea that criticizing the Israeli government is antisemitic sets a dangerous precedent."

Tlaib's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.