Rep. Carlos Giménez outlines Florida GOP victory: 'We got the right candidates in the right districts'

Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., appeared on "Sunday Night in America" to discuss Florida becoming a solid red-state after several Republican successes during the midterm elections.

In addition to Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., winning what many viewed as a historic victory for his second term, several Republican candidates, including Giménez, won campaigns in districts previously considered left-leaning or less right-wing.

Giménez credited these victories to the state party picking the right candidates in the right areas, in contrast to other contests around the country.

"I think we have good candidates. In some places, they try to put a square peg in a round hole. Here we got the right candidates in the right districts. We know how to speak to our residents. We’re a part of the community. Also, we have a good infrastructure here," Giménez said.

He added that Florida’s election process was "done right," leading Republicans to a clear victory path.

"Our party knows how to run elections in state of Florida. We have a certain way to run elections in Florida. We do it right. We were not totally outperformed by the early ballots with mail-in ballots. We killed the Democrats on early votes and we killed them also in day of, but we’re also close in absentee. When you put all those factors together, and we have a good organization there. That is why really, we clean their clock here in Florida," Giménez said.

He continued, "We’re proud of the organization, and really proud of the message. We had a great top of the ticket with our great governor, and Marco Rubio as senator. It all worked out well here."

Giménez also suggested tackling Florida citizens’ issues assisted in reaching voters.

"If you’re talking immigration, we want legal immigration. We like immigration, but we don’t like illegal immigration. We certainly don’t like what’s going on in the border right now, the chaos that’s going there. One of the messages that I had, part of my campaign was we need to fix the chaos at the southern border. We need to fix inflation. We need to do something about high gas prices. Those are the messages that we had," Giménez said

Regarding abortion, he said, "Look. I said I’m in favor of the [Dobbs] ruling. I’m in favor of states’ rights. But I’m not in favor of the Democrat position that wants to have abortion at the moment of birth. That is an extreme position. I put that head on and I was asked that question three times and then nobody asked it anymore."

Though there has been reported tension over who would be the next Speaker of the House should Republicans take a majority, Giménez closed by insisting that Republicans ultimately must come together to push back against the Democratic agenda to win in 2024.

"What we have to do as Republicans is come together. The adversary is not us. The adversary is Joe Biden and his administration. The adversaries are the Democrats and their crazy policies. That’s who we should be focused in on, not each other," he continued.

"We have two years to figure it out. The good people from the Republican Party will figure out who their candidate will be, then we all need to get behind that person, and make sure that a Republican is the next President of the United States," Giménez said. "I don’t think that this country could survive another four years of Joe Biden or whoever who is going to succeed him as president of the Democrat Party. We need to save this country, and it has to be a Republican president."