Raymond Arroyo: IRS 'Praetorian Guard' will be unleashed on middle-class Americans

Tells Harris Faulkner beefed-up IRS prepared to step up audits

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo warns Americans of heavily armed and funded IRS that was recently given more resources from the Biden administration

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo warned middle-class Americans Tuesday on "The Faulkner Focus" to be wary of Biden's increase of funds and resources to the IRS, including purchasing ammo and hiring more agents.

BIDEN DOJ SAYS TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS CAN BE TURNED OVER TO CONGRESS

RAYMOND ARROYO: It's a Praetorian Guard that will be unleashed. Joe Biden said he would grow the middle class and unite the country. Instead, you have a government targeting the citizens and now arming this guard to go out and grab all the cash they can by any means necessary. Americans should take a deep and hard look at this and consider what is happening before their eyes and where the money is going. As one of those people interviewed just said, where does this [money] go? It goes to China, who makes most of the solar panels and the batteries that charge these electric cars that you are paying the wealthy to buy.

