Gaetz blasts IRS, railroad agency buying up ammo: 'The heaviest artillery they need is a calculator'

House Judiciary Committee Member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sounded off Tuesday on news that the Internal Revenue Service, Railroad Retirement Board and other federal agencies have been stocking up on thousands of rounds of ammunition as civilians face shortages and President Biden continues to claim no one needs such volumes of bullets.

MATT GAETZ: Call me old-fashioned, but I thought the heaviest artillery an IRS agent would need would be a calculator. I imagine the IRS in green eyeshades and cubicles — not busting doors down and emptying Glock clips on our fellow Americans. Certainly it's troubling that in 2022 alone, the IRS has spent around $725,000 on ammunition. So here's the Biden plan: Disarm Americans, open the border, empty the prisons — but rest assured, they'll still collect your taxes, and they need $725,000 worth of ammunition, apparently, to get the job done.

"Tax cheat" isn't usually a term we hear alongside "armed and dangerous." And there was a report that showed over a 10-year period, the IRS actually stockpiled $11 million worth of ammunition.

That's why I'm working on legislation to put a total moratorium on the IRS buying ammo. When we used to talk about the IRS being weaponized, we were talking about political discrimination, not actual weapons for the IRS.

Undeniably, part of the strategy is that with one hand, the Biden regime is doing everything they can to suppress access to ammunition for regular Americans, while with the other hand, they are scooping up all the ammo that they can possibly find.

