Raymond Arroyo calls out President Biden for giving the 'OK' to target Supreme Court justices

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo sounded off on the Left for its "politicization of everything" and President Biden's speech attacking the Supreme Court's conservative justices Friday night on "The Ingraham Angle."

RAYMOND ARROYO: The dehumanization of the court as extremist or "extremist," as [Biden] says, "an out-of-control" group of justices taking away your rights — this conveys a clear message to fringe elements of American society. Mainly, it's okay to target justices. It's no wonder the justices' homes have now become protest magnets. Justice Kavanaugh was threatened with assassination.

And just the other night, he was driven from a D.C. restaurant by protesters. In Ohio, motivated by the Roe ruling, human feces was mailed to 25 Republican members of their state house. Thankfully, it was intercepted by the post office. The hyper-partisanship, the incitement and acceptance of violence over any displeasure at all is now an American epidemic. This is footage from a New York City restaurant, when patrons were told there was an additional charge for dipping sauce, they rampaged. This is pitiable. Any grievance at all is now cause for blocking traffic, attacking law enforcement, even museums are no longer immune from politics. At British museums this week, anti-oil protesters glued themselves to the frames of masterpieces. In the U.S., actors have taken to gluing themselves to coffee shop counters as a means of protest.

People, no matter their political persuasion, they don't like anarchy. They don't want to see the disruption and destruction of American life in the name of politics.