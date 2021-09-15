Rand Paul: Gen. Milley should be removed, court-martialed if secret calls to China are confirmed

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Wednesday that General Mark Milley needs to be interviewed and face consequences if it is confirmed that he spoke with Chinese officials out of concern then-President Donald Trump would cause conflict with the communist nation.

RETIRED LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN SAYS GEN. MILLEY 'MUST RESIGN' IF HIS SECRET CALLS WITH CHINA OCCURRED

RAND PAUL: It should be investigated immediately, today, he should be questioned under oath, if not with a polygraph test, on whether it happened. If it happened, he should be immediately relieved of his duties and court-martialed. You have to find out if it’s true. This is innuendo and rumor and propaganda perhaps. But, if it is true he absolutely immediately needs to be removed.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW